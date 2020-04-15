Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind Names New Head of Federal Affairs

Ørsted has named Margaret “Maggie” Lemmerman as the company’s new head of federal affairs for U.S Offshore Wind.

Lemmerman will be based in Washington, D.C. She brings over 15 years of experience working with the federal government on behalf of international relations, energy security and economic development.

“As Ørsted solidifies its offshore wind footprint, it is important for us to continuously engage in conversations with federal policy makers about the significant contributions offshore wind is making to our economy,” says Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind.

“Whether it is on creating jobs, lowering energy costs or protecting marine life, Maggie’s experience and credibility will serve as a much-needed voice in our nation’s capital for the industry and for Ørsted,” he adds.

Most recently Maggie worked at the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), where she conducted much of AWEA’s Capitol Hill engagement on behalf of over 1,000 U.S. wind companies, including Ørsted. Prior to AWEA, she worked at the British Embassy in Washington as a senior policy advisor for transatlantic energy issues, with a focus on offshore wind development.

Maggie is an active member of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy, a national nonprofit dedicated to recruiting, retaining and advancing women in the renewable and sustainable energy industries.

Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind delivers wind energy along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. It operates the Block Island Wind Farm, the U.S.’s first offshore wind farm, and has been awarded over 2,900 MW of capacity through six projects.

Photo: Margaret “Maggie” Lemmerman