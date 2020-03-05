Orsted U.S. Offshore Names New President and COO for North America

Ørsted, an offshore wind developer, has named David Hardy as its new president and COO for North America.

In this role Hardy will oversee Ørsted’s end-to-end asset portfolio from development to operation, leveraging his experience to maximize efficiencies and bring online the company’s portfolio of offshore wind farms.

Hardy comes to Ørsted from Senvion GmbH, a global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines, where he served as executive director and chief sales officer. He will be based out of Ørsted’s Boston and Providence joint headquarters.

“I am very much honored to welcome David to Ørsted,” says Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind.

“As a former member of the U.S. Navy and an experienced wind power executive, David will bring valuable insight and strength to our operations, our growth and to our leadership team,” Brostrøm adds.

Hardy brings both successful management experience and wind power knowledge to his new role with Ørsted. At Senvion, he oversaw all the regional activities of the company, including sales, construction, service and support for the company, as well as performing cross-functional leadership as an executive director of the group.

“The potential for offshore wind to transform our country’s energy landscape is real, and Ørsted’s experience, along with its push to develop new markets to grow this clean energy industry, is needed,” says Hardy.

“This is an opportunity to solidify Ørsted’s presence on the East Coast and I look forward to working with the dedicated group of professionals and experts that the company has brought together to build this emerging industry,” he adds.