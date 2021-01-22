Orsted Trust Fund Supports Burgeoning New Jersey Offshore Wind Industry

The trustees of Ørsted’s Pro-NJ Grantor Trust Fund have unveiled details of the fund and the process to apply.

The $15 million private fund was established by Ørsted following the selection of its Ocean Wind offshore wind farm project by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in June 2019, with the goal of ensuring that the offshore wind industry in New Jersey is developed in a sustainable and inclusive way.

The following list represents some of the fields the trust seeks to fund:

-Onshore and offshore light logistics and services

-Marine vessel supply and maintenance

-Aviation supply and maintenance

-Turbine blade inspection and service

-Fuel service and supply

-Network/wireless communications supply, service and repair

-Workforce training, trade/safety, etc.

-Onshore and offshore surveys

The Pro-NJ Grantor Trust is governed by three volunteer trustees. Attorney Beverly McCall of Ocean City serves as board chair along with Belinda Manning, of Pleasantville, a retired organizational development professional and community volunteer, and Lori Pepenella, of Barnegat, the CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce. A community-based advisory committee comprised of nine individuals from Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties helps support the trust’s mission.

Beginning Feb. 1, requests for expressions of interest from small, woman-owned and minority-owned businesses may be downloaded and submitted for consideration. Following the first round of funding, requests for expressions for interest will be available for applicants of coastal municipalities and counties in Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties.

For more information on Ørsted’s Pro-NJ Grantor Trust Fund’s and to access its requests for expressions, click here.