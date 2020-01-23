Orsted to Host Open House in Atlantic City

Representatives from offshore wind developer Ørsted will host an open house to update Atlantic City residents on the progress of its Ocean Wind offshore project.

The event will take place on Feb. 6, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Avalon Conference Center at The Claridge Hotel, located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, N.J.

Free, validated parking will be available in The Claridge’s parking garage.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit and interact with Ørsted employees who will be on-hand to discuss specific aspects of the company’s plans to build a 1,100 MW offshore wind farm that will power more than half a million New Jersey homes. Ocean Wind will be located 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City. Construction is expected to commence in the early 2020s, with the wind farm operational in 2024.

At 1,100 MW, Ocean Wind is expected to create over 3,000 direct jobs annually through its development and three-year construction cycle. Ocean Wind will also have 69 full-time jobs in its operations and maintenance facility to service the turbines during the lifetime of the wind farm.

“We look forward to engaging and connecting with local residents about how Ocean Wind is progressing. New Jersey is poised to be a key player within offshore wind, so we expect and welcome questions and comments,” says Kris Ohleth, senior stakeholder relations manager for Ørsted. “We remain open and eager to speak with residents and share information about ways we expect to help in the revitalization of Atlantic City and the region.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Photo: A map of the Ocean Wind project