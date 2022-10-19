Orsted Signs Group PPA for Kansas Wind Farm with Five Walmart Suppliers

Five corporate suppliers to Walmart and Ørsted have signed a group power purchase agreement (PPA). The five Walmart cohort supply chain providers will purchase wind energy from Ørsted’s Sunflower Wind farm in Marion County, Kan. Amy’s Kitchen, Great Lakes Cheese, Levi Strauss & Co., The J.M. Smucker Co. and Valvoline Inc. have collaborated to execute an aggregated purchase of renewable energy. Over the 12-year term of the agreement, the purchase is expected to generate approximately 250,000 MWh annually of new renewable power.

“Ørsted welcomes the opportunity to work with Walmart suppliers participating in Project Gigaton and Schneider Electric on this unique initiative which sets the standard for helping companies achieve a sustainable supply chain,” says Ben Pratt, vice president and head of markets and revenue at Ørsted.

“This effort aligns with Ørsted’s own net-zero by 2040 supply chain initiative – we understand firsthand that in the realm of decarbonization there are no competitors, only partners,” continues Pratt. “Ørsted looks forward to seeing this type of collaborative agreement trend across the industry.”

Ørsted Onshore has an ambition to reach 17.5 GW in 2030 and aims to deliver approximately 1.5 GW of additional capacity annually whilst growing an energy portfolio consisting of wind, solar, storage and clean hydrogen.