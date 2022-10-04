Orsted Global Reorganization Includes CEO and Executive Management

Ørsted has implemented a new organizational structure and changes to executive management. The current corporate structure, with a commercial area and an onshore business unit, will be replaced by three regions: Americas, Europe and APAC, comprising all commercial activities and represented in executive management.

The Power-to-X organization (P2X) will remain a global business area. EPC, Operations & IT will continue as a global organization with partly regionalized operations.

New members of the Orsted group executive team include Rasmus Errboe as executive vice president and CEO of Region Europe, David Hardy as executive vice president and CEO of Region Americas, Per Mejnert Kristensen as senior vice president and president of Region APAC, Olivia Breese as senior vice president and head of Power-to-X, Anders Zoëga Hansen as senior vice president and head of legal, and Ingrid Reumert as senior vice president and head of global stakeholder relations.

Neil O’Donovan, the current CEO of Ørsted’s onshore business and member of the executive committee, will take on a new role in the group executive team as executive vice president and head of strategy for portfolio and partnerships.

There are no changes in respect of group president and CEO Mads Nipper, CFO Daniel Lerup, CHRO Henriette Fenger, and COO Richard Hunter, who all remain part of the group executive team. Ørsted’s executive board will consist of the CEO, the CFO and the CHRO.

Martin Neubert to step down and leave Ørsted by end of October.

In connection with the reorganization, the executive committee business area of commercial will no longer exist, and Martin Neubert has decided to take this opportunity to step down as chief commercial officer and deputy group CEO. He is leaving Ørsted after almost 15 years with the company.

In the United States, Ørsted is bringing together its land-based and offshore wind businesses as one new organization – the Americas region – led by executive vice president and CEO David Hardy.

“The U.S. clean energy market continues to grow rapidly and evolve toward integrated energy solutions that combine technologies to best meet the customer’s diverse needs,” says Hardy. “Bringing together the expertise within our onshore and offshore teams positions us to not only meet these market demands but also to shape the industry so that we can move our communities and economies to clean energy even faster.”

Hardy will lead Ørsted Americas, effective November 1. He currently serves as CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America and joined the company in 2020. A military veteran, Hardy has nearly three decades of leadership experience, spanning his time in the U.S. Navy on nuclear submarines to executive positions in clean energy and manufacturing at GE, Vestas and Senvion.