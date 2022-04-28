Orsted Plans Wind Farm in Kansas

Ørsted’s board of directors has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the Sunflower Wind development in Kansas. The 201 MW wind farm will be located in Marion County in mid-Kansas. It will become Ørsted’s fourth onshore wind farm in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) energy market.

The project was acquired together with Lincoln Land Wind last year. Since the acquisition, critical development activities have been completed, and the project has been optimized to deliver a strong business case. Sunflower Wind will bring Ørsted’s capacity in the SPP energy market to 832 MW, which is enough to power almost 270,000 US homes.

“I’m pleased that we’re continuing to bring projects in the SPP market to FID,” says Neil O’Donovan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore. “Sunflower Wind will be able to provide green energy to more than 68,000 homes, and we’re excited to continue the construction of the project, which we expect to reach commercial operation in the second half of 2023. We look forward to continuing the good cooperation with the local community in and around Marion County.”

Ørsted’s onshore business currently has over 4,200 MW in operation and under construction across the US, with an ambition of reaching 17.5 GW globally in 2030.