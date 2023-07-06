Orsted, PGE Sign Contracts for Baltica Offshore Wind Farm

PGE, Poland’s largest electricity provider, and Orsted, a global offshore wind company, have teamed up to develop and operate the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm, with a total capacity up to 2.5 GW. It will not only be the largest offshore wind project in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea but also one of the largest in the world.

The project will be developed in two stages: Baltica 2, with an approximate capacity of 1.5 GW, and Baltica 3, with an approximate capacity of 1 GW. Both stages are planned for commissioning by 2030.

The wind farm will be developed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea between Leba and Ustka. The distance from the closest wind turbines to the shore will be at least 15.5 miles. The land infrastructure necessary for the functioning of the project will be located in northern Poland’s Choczewo commune.

“Orsted has 30 years of experience developing, sourcing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms, and together with PGE we’re committed to delivering offshore wind energy to Poland at large scale. By signing another two strategic component contracts for Baltica 2, we’re step-by-step moving forward with this landmark project that will be pioneering offshore wind in Poland,” says Agata Staniewska, managing director for Orsted Offshore Poland.

In April, PGE and Orsted reached an important milestone for their 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm by signing the project’s first major component contract with wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa. The joint venture has now signed the next two strategic supply chain contracts for Baltica 2: Navantia-Windar will be supplying monopile foundations, the largest more than 300 feet tall and weighing over 4 million pounds, while Orient Cable will be delivering 106 miles of 66 kV subsea array cables that will connect the wind turbines to the offshore substations.

Subject to final investment decisions, Orsted and PGE Baltica expect to complete the construction of Baltica 2 by the end of 2027. Baltica 3 is expected to be fully operational no later than by the end of 2029.