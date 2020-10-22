Orsted Offshore North America Names New CEO

Ørsted has named David Hardy as its new CEO for Ørsted Offshore North America.

Hardy will immediately replace Thomas Brostrøm, stepping into this position after serving as the company’s president and COO. As CEO, Hardy will oversee all North American offshore wind activities, including development and operations for Ørsted’s current and future portfolio of U.S. projects.

Prior to joining Ørsted, Hardy held U.S. and global senior executive roles in the wind energy industry, working in leadership positions at both Senvion and Vestas. He also spent a large portion of his career at GE in commercial leadership positions, as well as roles at other high-tech industrial companies. Additionally, he served for more than eight years in the U.S. Navy submarine community.

“I thank Brostrøm for all of his efforts and accomplishments, and we look forward to building upon his success,” says Martin Neubert, global executive vice president and CEO of Ørsted Offshore Wind. “Hardy’s strong commercial experience and deep knowledge of the wind power industry will be a huge asset for Ørsted, and for an industry that is poised to become a dominant source of energy for millions of Americans. His leadership comes at a time when the U.S. is looking to renewable energy to help drive job creation, economic growth and solutions to minimize the impacts of climate change.”

Ørsted was the first European offshore wind developer to enter the U.S. market in 2015, and since then the company has become the country’s largest and most successful offshore wind developer with six projects representing nearly 3,000 MW of energy development.

“I’ve long recognized the potential of offshore wind to transform our country’s energy landscape,” says Hardy. “After working with this team over the past seven months, even in the midst of a global pandemic, I am more confident than ever in Ørsted’s ability to renew and revitalize the economy. There are countless individuals who are looking for not only new jobs, but also a sustainable way of life and a thriving planet. Ørsted can uniquely fulfil all these needs. I will work tirelessly with our team to deliver on these promises to all stakeholders and to create a future we can all be proud of.”

Hardy will be based out of Ørsted’s Boston office and will oversee the continued development of Ørsted’s offshore wind project portfolio.