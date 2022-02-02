Ørsted Names Daniel Lerup to Lead as Next Group CFO

Ørsted’s board of directors has appointed Daniel Lerup as the next group CFO and member of Ørsted’s executive committee as of April 8, 2022. Lerup is currently senior vice president and head of commercial and EPC and operation finance at Ørsted. The appointment follows the resignation of Group CFO Marianne Wiinholt on December 23, 2021.

“On behalf of the board, I’m very pleased to announce Daniel Lerup as our next group CFO,” says Thomas Thune Andersen, chairman of the board of directors of Ørsted A/S. “Daniel has extensive experience from several corporate finance functions, a strong strategic mindset, and in-depth knowledge of Ørsted’s markets, business, and finance.”

“I look forward to working even more closely with Daniel Lerup as group CFO and member of Ørsted’s executive committee,” states Mads Nipper, group president and CEO. “He’s a strong leader and ready to step up and become the next group CFO of Ørsted. He’ll support our global growth, while keeping financial discipline to help fulfil our ambition of becoming the world’s green energy major. I’m very proud that our recruitment process has confirmed our strong talent pipeline.”

“Ørsted has a strong purpose – to help fight climate change and create a world that runs entirely on green energy – and a very strong market position,” comments Lerup. “I’ve enjoyed working with the Ørsted team for the past 13 years and I’m excited about the journey that lies ahead of us. I’m very grateful for the trust the board and CEO have extended to me, and I look forward to joining the executive committee and to leading Ørsted’s Finance function.”

Marianne Wiinholt will remain in office until the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2022, after which Daniel Lerup will take over.