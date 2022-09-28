Orsted Looking Into New Battery Technology for Dispatchable Renewable Energy

Energy Dome says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ørsted to run a feasibility study on the deployment of a 20 MW/200 MWh energy storage facility using Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology at one or more Ørsted wind power sites.

The partnership aims to use long-duration energy storage to provide baseload renewable energy to Ørsted’s end-use customers, mitigating the growing variability in energy supply and providing grid stability services. The agreement includes an option to develop multiple additional CO2 Battery energy storage facilities, with the potential for the first 20 MW project slated to begin construction already during the second half of 2024.

The feasibility study project with Ørsted, which will dispatch renewable energy over periods of 10 hours or longer, is a milestone in Energy Dome’s roadmap on the development of multiple commercial CO2 Battery energy storage facilities, the company says. The first such site will be located in Europe; Energy Dome’s first commercial demonstration facility is in Sardinia, Italy.

“As a company focused on quickly scaling the build-out of wind, solar, power-to-X and other renewable energy solutions, we are delighted to work with Energy Dome to explore how we can deploy their innovative long-duration energy storage technology,” comments Kieran White, vice president, Europe Onshore, at Ørsted. “We consider the CO2 Battery solution to be a really promising alternative for long-duration energy storage.”