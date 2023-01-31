Orsted Leveraging Aegir Insights for Offshore Wind Intel

Aegir Insights, a company focused on offshore wind intelligence and investment solutions, says it has brought on offshore wind developer Ørsted A/S as a client.

The agreement provides Ørsted with access to the Aegir Insights product portfolio, enabling better informed decisions on offshore wind opportunities. As a client, Ørsted will also provide feedback on Aegir Insights’ product development roadmap.

Aegir Insights says it combines deep industry experience with advanced data science and visualization solutions in order to help offshore wind investors make better strategic decisions that are trusted by developers and governments.

”Ørsted is the world’s leading offshore wind developer and one of the pioneers of the industry,” says Rikke Nørgaard, CCO of Aegir Insights. “We are proud to have them as a platform user. This will be a transformational year for Aegir Insights, where on the back of our recent seed investment, we are investing heavily in technology for the next generation of our product portfolio in close cooperation with our industry partners.”

Aegir Insights recently closed a seed investment round led by Norwegian energy sector executive Jon Erik Reinhardsen and Denmark’s Export & Investment Fund to support buildout of its scalable intelligence and workflow solutions for offshore wind investors.