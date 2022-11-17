Orsted Invests in Texas Wind Energy Market with New EPC Hub

Ørsted is opening a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) office hub in Texas for its portfolio of clean energy solutions. This latest investment by Ørsted expands the company’s presence in the state, which already includes an office in Austin and eight renewable energy projects.

“Texas is already home to many of our land-based wind and solar farms that are providing economic opportunity, investment and clean American-produced energy,” says David Hardy, EVP and CEO of the Americas for Ørsted. “Our growing team in Texas will continue to build our business and footprint in the region. With the largest offshore wind portfolio under development in the U.S. and one of the fastest growing onshore renewable energy businesses, we’re proud to build on the energy legacy that is foundational to Texas with the latest clean energy technologies in wind, solar, storage, green hydrogen and e-fuels.”

Ørsted’s new Texas office will be home to approximately 80 new full-time employees, adding to its approximately 115 employees in the Austin area. Through its projects and partnerships, Ørsted is building the first American-made offshore wind substation in Corpus Christi, Texas, and supporting the construction of a 472-foot offshore wind turbine installation vessel in Brownsville, Texas.

In the broader Gulf Region, Ørsted is developing a 675 MW Power-to-X facility to fuel a new fleet of 12 e-methanol-powered container vessels that will help to decarbonize the hard-to-abate transportation sector. Ørsted is also supporting the construction of the first American-flagged wind farm Service Operations Vessel, being built by Edison Chouest Offshore.

The new office is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023 with hiring already underway.