Orsted Investigating How Liquid Air Energy Storage Can Pair with Offshore Wind

Ørsted is collaborating with Highview Power to assess the potential for liquid air energy storage to support offshore wind projects.

The companies say energy storage systems will play a crucial role in supporting the stability of the power network and improving the efficiency of offshore wind farms, encouraging future investment in renewable energy.

The two companies will carry out a detailed technical analysis and economic assessment this year that will investigate how combining Ørsted’s wind technology with Highview Power’s liquid air energy storage can deliver a stronger investment case for future offshore wind projects by reducing wind curtailment, increasing productivity, and helping the move to a more flexible, resilient grid.

“Our collaboration with Highview Power is an important step in creating effective energy storage solutions,” says Ørsted’s Duncan Clark. “Together, our technologies can be a catalyst to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and help unlock the economic potential of that transition.”