Orsted, Google Sign Power Purchase Agreement

Google has signed a 150 MW power purchase agreement with Orsted to purchase renewable energy generated by Helena Wind Farm for the next 15 years.

The project was commissioned in mid-2022 and provides electricity to the South ERCOT service territory – enough to power an estimated 90,000 homes.

This marks the first agreement between Google and Orsted in the United States and the second agreement globally. Both power purchase agreements will contribute to Google’s commitment to operate all its data centers, cloud regions and offices on exclusively carbon-free energy by 2030.

“Building a 24/7 carbon-free energy portfolio requires us to blend various resources to optimize for hourly production, and that’s exactly what this project helps us accomplish,” says Sana Ouji, energy lead at Google. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Orsted and add this wind project to our existing solar portfolio in ERCOT as we serve customers out of our Dallas cloud region.”

Helena Wind Farm is a 268 MW development located in Pawnee, Texas. Almost 300 jobs have been created to construct and operate the facility. The facility represents a nearly half billion-dollar investment in Bee County and will generate tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue that will enhance county services, providing additional support for the local school districts without raising taxes.