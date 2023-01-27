Ørsted, Eversource Propose New York Offshore Wind Project

Ørsted and Eversource have submitted a joint proposal in response to New York State’s third round of offshore wind solicitations. Delivering clean, renewable power for at least 1 million New York homes, this submission includes multiple bids with different configurations that will generate billions of dollars in economic activity in the state economy, create thousands of new jobs, advance environmental justice, prioritize disadvantaged communities and minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs), and integrate clean energy solutions to further support the achievement of New York’s climate goals.

Together, Ørsted and Eversource are building South Fork Wind, New York’s first offshore wind farm, which broke ground early last year and will be operational with 130 MW in 2023, and Sunrise Wind, a 924 MW project that will deliver clean energy to New York in late 2025.

In July of 2022, Gov. Hochul announced New York’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation for a minimum of 2,000 MW of offshore wind, which will power at least 1.5 million additional New York homes with clean, affordable energy. This third solicitation marks additional progress toward achieving New York State’s Climate Act mandate to secure 70% of the State’s electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and at least 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035.

“We’re committed to developing projects that will create good-paying jobs, build up local communities, and generate clean, affordable energy to fight climate change,” says David Hardy, group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted. “We’re confident this new proposal offers statewide, comprehensive offshore wind solutions and integrated clean energy innovation for New York, a state where we already have two advanced projects and have invested in supply chain development, workforce training and O&M capabilities. This solicitation further demonstrates New York’s leadership in offshore wind energy, and we look forward to the opportunity to build upon our strong track record here.”

“As the state’s trusted partner, we are proud to answer New York’s call for more clean, renewable offshore wind energy and today submitted a proposal that would create significant jobs, deliver local economic investment, provide meaningful workforce development solutions, and advance the movement toward greater environmental justice across the Empire State,” states Joe Nolan, chairman, president and CEO of Eversource Energy.

“This proposal builds on the incredible work we are already doing in New York including building the state’s first offshore wind farm and harnesses the unmatched combination of our onshore, regional transmission expertise together with Ørsted’s considerable offshore capabilities,” Nolan continues. “Together, we stand ready to deliver a better, cleaner future that all New Yorkers will be proud of.”