Orsted, Eversource Propose 884 MW Revolution Wind 2 Offshore Project

Ørsted and Eversource have submitted a joint proposal for the 884 MW Revolution Wind 2 project in response to Rhode Island’s latest offshore wind solicitation.

The companies are already developing the 704 MW Revolution Wind 1 project, which is expected to start construction later this year.

As a part of the proposal, Revolution Wind 2 would spur significant investments in Rhode Island’s existing ports, including $35 million for Quonset Development Corp.’s regional offshore wind hub at Quonset Point, and new jobs to support the expanded construction of advanced foundation components at ProvPort.

Building on the state’s shipbuilding capabilities, Revolution Wind 2 would also enable the construction of two new crew transfer vessels in Rhode Island to serve Ørsted’s U.S. portfolio, on top of the five already being built by Blount Boats and Senesco Marine as part of the Revolution Wind 1 investments.

Ørsted additionally plans to open a new U.S. Engineering Hub in Rhode Island, creating roughly 75 new local engineering jobs in a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as an Ørsted engineering center of excellence in the U.S.

“We’re answering Rhode Island’s call for more offshore wind energy with a proposal that builds upon the groundwork we’ve laid in the Ocean State with our significant investments in port infrastructure, workforce training and the local supply chain,” says Joe Nolan, chairman, president and CEO of Eversource Energy. “Our latest proposal harnesses the unmatched combination of our onshore, regional transmission expertise together with Ørsted’s considerable offshore capabilities.”