Orsted, Eversource Partner with Automation Developer

Joint venture partners Ørsted and Eversource have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Groton, Conn.-based marine automation and monitoring innovator ThayerMahan.

ThayerMahan focuses on marine robotics and maritime surveillance technologies. The MOU will explore the provision of maritime wildlife monitoring and seabed surveillance services for Ørsted and Eversource’s upcoming Revolution Wind offshore wind project.

“When we started looking at growing the offshore wind industry in Connecticut, one of the most important factors was ensuring we are setting up in an area with a skilled workforce. Offshore wind is part of the next generation of green energy and green technology, and we need partners who are the best in their industry,” says Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore.

“The people at ThayerMahan are remarkable inventors, and their technology will help us reduce any disruption offshore wind might have on North Atlantic marine life and the local fishing fleets,” he remarks.

The MOU reinforces Ørsted and Eversource’s commitment to utilize local vendors in the construction and operation of offshore wind projects like Revolution Wind, which will be operational in 2023 and deliver 304 MW of energy to Connecticut.

The MOU also identifies the many advantages of this partnership and highlights ThayerMahan as a growing business in southeastern Connecticut. ThayerMahan is well-suited to perform a wide variety of wind farm development and operational functions.

“In addition to the hundreds of well-paying, local jobs that will be required to construct our Revolution Wind project, utilizing local partners like ThayerMahan will be critical to the overall success of our projects in Connecticut and beyond,” says Mike Auseré, vice president of business development at Eversource.

“We look forward to working with ThayerMahan to bring our Revolution Wind project to life and advance Connecticut’s clean energy economy and achieve its aggressive climate goals,” concludes Auseré.

Photo: Orsted installing a wind turbine