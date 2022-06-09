Orsted, Eversource Host N.Y. Supply Chain Forum to Partner with Local Businesses

Ørsted and Eversource are hosting an offshore wind supply chain forum in Albany to help New York businesses connect with Tier 1 suppliers on potential job opportunities at Sunrise Wind Farm. This the first New York forum of its kind to feature a large project supplier sharing details on opportunities for supporting vendors and subcontractors to work on the project.

The June 14 forum from 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. is the first of three that Ørsted and Eversource will host in New York; it aims to match New York businesses with near-term opportunities in the offshore wind supply chain. Eversource Energy, Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Inc., Riggs Distler, Ljungstrom, Carver Companies, Blue Ocean Energy Marine, Edison Chouest Offshore, Nexans, HeliService International, ATOS and LS Cable are scheduled to attend.

The forum will feature remarks from NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris, Sunrise Wind senior leadership, Tier-1 suppliers and local elected officials. Over 250 attendees have registered to participate in the event.

The approximately 924 MW Sunrise Wind project, one of the largest U.S. offshore wind farms, will be located more than 30 miles east of Montauk Point and will generate enough energy to power nearly 600,000 New York homes. It is expected to be operational in 2025.

Ørsted and Eversource plan a direct investment of more than $400 million in New York State to build Sunrise Wind. In total, Sunrise Wind will provide up to 800 direct jobs during construction, as well as up to 100 permanent full-time jobs servicing the wind farm during operations. In addition, Sunrise Wind is estimated to create up to 2,000 indirect jobs.

Onshore construction began in February on South Fork Wind, New York’s first offshore wind farm.

The other two supplier forums will be held on Long Island in November 2022 and in spring 2023.

Registration information is available here.