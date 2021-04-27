Orsted, Eversource Launch Offshore Wind Research Partnership

Ørsted and Eversource – joint venture partners and developers of New York’s Sunrise Wind Project – have launched a research partnership with Stony Brook University.

The $5 million commitment funded by the project will underwrite research initiatives specific to the advancement of offshore wind through Stony Brook’s Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC) – a partnership of academic institutions, research institutions, energy providers and industrial corporations – in connection with the Sunrise Wind Project. The center’s mission is to promote innovative energy research, education and technology deployment with a focus on efficiency, conservation, renewable energy and nanotechnology applications for new sources of energy.

The funds will support multiple research projects to improve and advance offshore wind energy development and grid integration. The AERTC will focus on interdisciplinary research activities related to:

Engineering, construction and logistics for offshore wind power generation

Technological innovations to reduce costs and improve efficiencies of offshore wind

Wind resource assessment and energy production forecasting

Integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with utility grids

Coordinating the development of offshore wind resources with other commercial offshore uses, particularly the fishing industry

“The offshore wind industry and the prospect of a clean energy future are two of the most exciting developments happening right now in the U.S.,” says David Hardy, CEO of offshore wind at Ørsted U.S. “Stony Brook University has long been positioning itself to be an academic and research epicenter of this green movement. The goal of this partnership is to leverage the academic power of this world-class research institution and apply it to our projects.”

Photo: Stony Brook’s AERTC