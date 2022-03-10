Ørsted, Eversource Award Revolution Wind Export Cable Installation Contract to Nexans

Nexans has won a contract with Ørsted and Eversource to install and protect the export cable link for the Revolution Wind Farm. The project will connect the wind farm to the onshore grid and help Connecticut and Rhode Island states achieve ongoing commitments to develop offshore wind.

This will be Nexans’ first cable installation project in the U.S. as part of the frame agreement with Ørsted-Eversource. The Export Cable Framework Agreement, providing the opportunity to supply up to 1,000 km of high-voltage subsea cables in the U.S. by 2027, was signed in December 2019 between Orsted Wind Power North America LLC and Nexans to accelerate the energy transition in North America by bringing Nexans’ subsea cable technology to the U.S. This contract is the first project to be delivered under this agreement.

Located more than 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast and 32 miles southeast of the Connecticut coast, the 704 MW Revolution Wind Farm will address both states’ energy needs. Construction will start in 2023 and it is expected to be fully operational in 2025.

The Nexans Aurora will be used for the installation and is the first vessel of its kind in the offshore cable-laying sector. Its 75-ton special design cable capstan provides the market leading capacity for installation of cables in deep waters of 2,000 m and beyond. It has a 10,000-ton cable payload capacity and Nexans recently extended the Aurora’s installation capabilities, allowing simultaneous laying and protection and reaching higher depths of burial with minimal environmental impacts. The vessel has excellent shallow water capabilities to get close to shore for cable landing operations.

“We are committed for the long term in the US offshore wind industry and look forward to pursuing our partnership with Ørsted and Eversource on this historic project,” says Ragnhild Katteland, Nexans’ executive vice president of subsea and land systems. “We have made the strategic investments to scale our US operations and deliver high voltage subsea cables that are manufactured and installed in America.”

“We are proud of our strong business model and this contract reinforces our ability to provide turnkey solutions in the U.S. and bolsters the supply chain with strong, local partners,” continues Katteland. “As the world leader for cabling solutions for offshore wind-power production, Nexans is proud to support the great work being done in clean energy and to deliver on our commitment to electrify the future and fast-track the energy sector’s journey to net zero.”