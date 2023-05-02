Orsted Develops Innovative Initiative for Offshore Wind Tech Training

Ørsted has launched Wind Power Ready, its wind farm technician job readiness program, at Carnegie Library in Atlantic City.

The program will partner with local organizations near Ørsted’s developing offshore wind facilities throughout the country to provide a pathway for individuals from underserved communities to start a well-paid and permanent career in clean energy.

“Wind Power Ready is part of Ørsted’s commitment to diversifying our nation’s energy portfolio while also bringing equity and diversity to our workforce,” says Ørsted’s David Hardy. “This first-of-its-kind program will open a pathway for those who want a career in clean energy but might lack the credentials, supports or experience. Ørsted wants to recruit individuals from local, underserved communities and offer real career opportunities supporting America’s clean energy future.”

A local workforce development program developed in partnership with Rowan College of South Jersey, Wind Power Ready will recruit and train individuals in Atlantic City and the surrounding area to become wind farm technicians on Ørsted projects.

The program is funded through grants from Ørsted, the New Jersey Wind Institute for Innovation and Training, the Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Participants will benefit from hands-on and practical experience and could graduate to become offshore wind turbine technicians in less than 22 weeks. Additionally, participants will be paid for their time while learning the skills and experience needed to work on an offshore wind farm.

Ørsted has set a goal to hire at least 40% of the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind project technician workforce from the training program.