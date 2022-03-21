Orsted Concludes 298 MW Onshore Wind Project in Nebraska

The newly completed 298 MW Haystack Wind farm has become Ørsted’s first onshore project using 5 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines and brings the company’s U.S. onshore wind and solar capacity in operation above 3 GW.

Located in Wayne County, Neb., the wind farm utilizes existing interconnection infrastructure in Southwest Power Pool (SPP) North from Ørsted’s 230 MW onshore Plum Creek Wind, which is located nearby.

Haystack Wind becomes Ørsted’s second operating project in Nebraska and its third operating project in the SPP market. The wind farm has a capacity of 298 MW and is contracted by power purchase agreements with Hormel Foods, Target and PepsiCo.

“I’m proud that the team has been able to issue commercial operation to all three Haystack Wind offtakers on time despite industry-wide supply chain delays,” says Neil O’Donovan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore. “The SPP market is important to our onshore business, and now we have a total capacity of 631 MW in operation across Willow Creek, Plum Creek and Haystack. That’s enough to power almost 200,000 U.S. homes.”

Ørsted’s onshore renewable platform has an ambition of reaching 17.5 GW globally in 2030 and currently has 3.4 GW installed capacity and 1.3 GW under construction in the U.S., Ireland and the U.K.