Orsted Completes the Willow Creek Wind Project

Ørsted, a company that develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, says it has completed Willow Creek Wind – a 103 MW project located in Butte County, S.D.

As the company’s second project in Southwest Power Pool (SPP) territory, Willow Creek Wind further diversifies the operational portfolio into a market that will play an important part of Ørsted’s growth in North America.

“The completion of Willow Creek Wind marks the successful transition of another safe, on-time, on-budget project into our operational fleet, a solid team achievement given the COVID-19 impact across the industry this year,” says Neil O’Donovan, COO of Ørsted’s onshore business. “The team’s adaptability and resilience in delivering the Willow Creek project during this challenging period while working with multiple new partners is particularly satisfying.”

Willow Creek will generate new property tax revenue that can support local services and provide support to project landowners, who will receive long-term rental income by hosting the turbines.

BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co., provided tax equity for Willow Creek as part of a portfolio with the 230 MW Plum Creek project in Nebraska, which was commissioned in June this year.

With the completion of Willow Creek and the addition of Western Trail Wind – Ørsted’s largest onshore project to date – the company’s onshore business now has 2.7 GW in operation and under construction – a growth of 2 GW over the past 2 years.