Orsted Completes Sage Draw Wind Project

Ørsted has completed its Sage Draw Wind project, a 338 MW wind farm located between Garza and Lynn Counties in Texas.

The 120-wind turbine project brings Ørsted’s onshore operational installed capacity to 1.3 GW. The company currently has an additional 0.8 GW of onshore wind, solar and storage projects under construction and due to enter operations in late 2020 and early 2021.

“I am very proud of the Ørsted team and all our partners on this project who’ve done an excellent job with another safe, on-time, on-budget project delivery,” says Declan Flanagan, executive vice president of Ørsted.

“The safe completion of Sage Draw amidst the escalating COVID-19 crisis is a testament to the adaptiveness of the Ørsted team and key project partners at Blattner Energy and GE Renewable Energy, and finance partners GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables. This underscores the significant role renewable energy can play in continuing to build our economy as we manage through and beyond the current crisis,” he adds.

Sage Draw marks a key step in Ørsted’s path to reach 5 GW installed onshore capacity by 2025.

Photo: The Sage Draw Wind project