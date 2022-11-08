Orsted Brings in Lopa Parikh to Lead Federal, States Policy Efforts

Ørsted is expanding its presence in Washington, D.C., with the addition of Lopa Parikh as its new head of electricity policy. She brings two decades of experience in both the legal and energy sectors. Parikh will lead Ørsted’s electricity markets and transmission policy engagement with federal agencies and support Orsted’s efforts on Capitol Hill and before state agencies.

“We’re fortunate to have Lopa on our team to guide our electricity policy engagement at the federal and state levels,” says Kathleen Frangione, head of government affairs and market strategy for Ørsted Americas. “Lopa will help us advance policy and regulatory solutions to accelerate the deployment of renewable electricity across the U.S.”

As the head of electricity policy, Parikh will advance the company’s commitment to America’s clean energy transformation by advocating for forward-looking policies that expedite the deployment of both onshore and offshore wind energy, solar power, enhanced battery technologies, and the development of electricity transmission corridors.

Parikh joins Ørsted from the Edison Electric Institute, an association of investor-owned electric companies, where she was senior director of federal regulatory affairs. In this role, she helped guide and shape policy, including regular engagement with policymakers at the state and federal levels. Prior to that, she was director of RTO and regulatory affairs at Old Dominion Electric Cooperative.

“The electric industry is one of the most regulated industries in the United States. I have seen in my career the impact that effective legislative and regulatory policies have in meeting energy policy goals and in getting needed energy infrastructure built,” states Parikh. “Orsted is a global leader in clean energy and sustainability, and I am excited to join the Orsted team to advocate for policies that will facilitate timely, responsible and successful clean energy development.”