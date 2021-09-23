Orsted Awards Swire Energy with Aviation Contract for Hornsea One

Swire Energy Services’ (SES) growth in aviation continues with the award of a new contract with Ørsted in the U.K. Southern North Sea. The two-year contract, with the option of two one-year extensions, covers the provision of helideck services and helicopter refueling system services for Hornsea One, the largest offshore wind farm in the world, located off the Yorkshire coast.

This contract builds on the previous original equipment manufacturer (OEM) contract in 2017, for three complete helicopter refueling systems, and includes further scope for the provision of aviation services for additional Hornsea installations later in the project.

“We are delighted to be able to continue our long-standing relationship with Ørsted following the award of this new aviation contract,” says Jonathan Hughes, vice president of aviation at Swire Energy Services. “This is a significant project to be involved in and we look forward to supporting them with the ongoing efficient operation of the Hornsea One and Hornsea Two wind farms over the coming years. Providing aviation services for the world’s largest wind farm is precedence of our continued growth, following the acquisition of Norwegian based Helifuel AS last year.”

The contract will be delivered by SES’ aviation teams in Aberdeen, Norway and the UAE, with support from the company’s global aviation center of excellence. This announcement comes just weeks after the expansion of SES’ wind division with the significant acquisition of Danish specialist wind service provider, ALL NRG.

Hornsea One is the largest offshore wind farm in the world and produces enough energy to power well over one million homes. With a capacity of 1.2 GW, Hornsea One is the world’s first offshore wind farm to exceed 1 GW in capacity. Located off the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea One spans a huge area of approximately 407 square kilometers. The offshore wind farm has 174 wind turbines of 7 MW. Each one is 190 meters tall.