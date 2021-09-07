Orsted, ATP Bring in Construction Experts for North Sea Bid

Ørsted and ATP, Denmark’s largest institutional investor, are now bringing in three industrial construction experts to support Ørsted and ATP’s bid for the Danish North Sea energy island: Aarsleff, Bouygues and Van Oord. The North Sea Energy island is expected to be tendered in 2023.

Aarsleff, a Danish specialist in large-scale projects within infrastructure, climate change adaption and energy, will be leading the construction work. The company was a key construction partner at the Oresund Link that connects Denmark and Sweden, has led several harbor expansion projects in the Nordics (including the ports of Skagen, Frederikshavn and Stockholm), and has installed 600 foundations for offshore wind turbines at Horns Rev 2 and London Array Offshore Wind Farm. Aarsleff has a long track record of working in the North Sea and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Bouygues Travaux Publics, an affiliate of Bouygues Construction, is a sustainable construction company operating in 60 countries. Bouygues bring in expertise in designing, building and operating large-scale offshore constructions, such as bridges, tunnels and land reclamations. Bouygues has also constructed many complex and record-breaking projects, including the Monaco Offshore Extension and Paris’ first zero-carbon district. Bouygues is headquartered in Paris, France.

Van Oord, a marine contracting specialist with more than 150 years of experience, focuses on dredging, land-reclamation and offshore wind. The company has constructed the Palm Jumeirah and other artificial islands. Van Oord has decades of experience in installation of offshore wind turbines, foundations and cables. Van Oord has worked with Ørsted on offshore projects in several countries across the globe and is headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

“Ørsted has 30 years of experience in working with highly specialized engineering companies in offshore wind,” says Rasmus Errboe, head of Continental Europe at Ørsted. “Aarsleff, Bouygues and Van Oord comprise the strongest possible team to support our bid for the Danish North Sea energy island. We are prepared to accelerate the green transition in a new and innovative way which will contribute to the transformation of the Danish energy system and benefit the Danish society whilst providing green solutions for Denmark and our European neighbors.

We have selected these world-class suppliers based on their outstanding credentials within sustainability and innovation to make sure that the energy island is constructed with respect for the unique environment in the North Sea and with the highest degree of technical and commercial competences,” continues Errboe.