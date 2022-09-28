ORIX USA Takes Equity Position in Texas Wind Farm

ORIX Corporation USA’s Strategic Solutions group has completed an equity investment in a 150 MW wind farm located near Amarillo, Texas.

The wind farm consists of 75 wind turbines that supply electricity to communities in Armstrong and Carson counties and surrounding areas.

The transaction is ORIX USA’s first investment in U.S. wind energy and represents the platform’s growing focus on renewables through strategic investments in solar, biofuel and wind projects.

“As many businesses shift toward clean energy initiatives with the new U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, ORIX USA is prepared to meet increasing demands for experienced investors to provide capital to middle market companies,” says Neil Winward, head of ORIX USA’s Strategic Solutions group. “Wind energy remains an integral component of the sustainable energy transition, so as we look to further expand our global renewables efforts, this investment is a natural next step.”

Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal advisor to ORIX USA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.