Oregon Representative Introduces Bill to Develop Floating Offshore Wind

Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Ore., has introduced a bill to the Oregon Legislative Assembly calling for the development of 3 GW of commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy within federal waters off of Oregon’s coast by 2030.

In addition, the bill aims to establish a task force on floating offshore wind energy. The proposed task force would be responsible for developing and submitting a strategic development plan to interim committees of the assembly before Sep. 16, 2022.

The bill notes that wind resources within the federal waters of the outer continental shelf off the state’s coast are abundant and can be responsibly harnessed to deliver electricity to Oregon’s coastal communities. According to the bill developing offshore wind energy would result in diversified economic development and increased energy security.

The proposed legislation says a federal leasing process led by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is currently being conducted to determine the development potential for floating offshore wind energy off of the Oregon and California coasts.

To access the full text of Smith’s floating offshore wind energy bill, click here.