OPITO Launches New Transition Standard for Offshore Wind Workers

OPITO, a global skills organization that specializes in the energy industry, has launched a new transition standard designed to provide flexibility for workers to pursue opportunities in both the oil and gas, and offshore wind sectors.

The new standard will enable learners to develop the skills and competencies required to work in the offshore wind sector, while recognizing prior training undertaken relevant to the oil and gas industry – reducing the potential for duplication of training. This will support the development of a multi-disciplined workforce, enabling people to transfer their skills across the evolving energy sector.

“With the renewables industry – particularly offshore wind – set for huge growth, this launch marks an important step forward in enabling workers to move across the energy sector with greater ease, helping to protect jobs and retain the safe and highly-skilled workforce needed to deliver a net-zero economy,” says John McDonald, CEO of OPITO. “Collaboration is key to creating a multi-skilled and diverse workforce and our continued engagement with industry, trade unions and the offshore energy workforce is crucial in enabling us to better understand the requirements of the renewable energy sector.”

The associated training course will equip learners with an understanding of the key health and safety aspects of offshore wind operations, and the basic skills required to travel and work safely, as well as teaching them how to respond to emergency situations.

This is the latest addition to a suite of new safety and technical training products for the renewable energy sector, which includes Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET) for Renewable Energy, crisis management and helideck standards, as well as SCQF-accredited training qualifications for those starting out in their careers.

To learn more about OPITO’s product suite, click here.