Opis Renewable Services Begins Operations in Chicago

Opis Renewable Services, a firm that assists renewable energy developers, project owners and stakeholders, says it began operations in Chicago.

The new company, led by industry veteran Rob Edinger, offers a range of services for wind, solar and energy storage facilities to meet the needs of project owners and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). At its new facility, Opis will offer training for the wind and solar sectors, along with high-voltage training. This will allow Opis to provide OEMs, developers and project owners with qualified and trained technicians for long or short-term support, regardless of if the company needs support on scheduled or unscheduled maintenance.

“Our team at Opis is excited to launch and train technicians with exceptional service,” said Robert Edinger, CEO of Opis. “We are committed to delivering high-quality operational and maintenance services services for the renewable energy industry, and we are confident that our new facility will help us achieve that goal.”

Opis’ 20,000 square-foot training center is located 10 minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Chicago.