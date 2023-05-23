One More Step for 1 GW+ Ocean Wind 1 Project

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed its environmental analysis of the proposed Ocean Wind 1 wind project off the shores of New Jersey, clearing the path for the agency to issue a decision this summer on whether or not the project can begin construction.

“BOEM continues to make progress towards a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a new clean energy industry in the United States,” says BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. “Offshore wind is a critical component of the Biden-Harris administration’s strategy to tackle the climate crisis, while creating good-paying jobs and ensuring economic opportunities are accessible to all communities.”

Ocean Wind LLC proposes to construct up to 98 wind turbines and up to three offshore substations within its lease area. At its closest point, the project will be at least 13 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City, N.J. Export cables are anticipated to make landfall in Ocean County and Cape May County, N.J.

If all 98 turbines are approved for installation, the estimated capacity for the project could reach 1.44 GW.

“We’re excited about the continued progress New Jersey is making toward its offshore wind goals,” says Josh Kaplowitz, vice president for offshore wind at the American Clean Power Association.

“This final Environmental Impact Statement is the result of rigorous review and extensive public input from key stakeholders, demonstrating BOEM’s commitment to building clean power in a way that protects the environment and incorporates community feedback.”