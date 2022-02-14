Offshore Wind Report Examines Biden Administration’s 30 GW by 2030 Goal

The Business Network for Offshore Wind has released its annual U.S. Offshore Wind Market Report & Insights. The report identifies 2021 as a transformational year that kickstarted the U.S. offshore wind industry, sparking supply chain investment and transforming it into a national industry. Offshore wind’s rapid growth attracted the attention of domestic suppliers, with commitments made for new manufacturing facilities, port development, transmission, and other vital infrastructure needs. The 2022 report breaks down opportunities for industry growth building off of 2021 developments and outlines the actions needed for the U.S. to capitalize on the fast growing, global industry.

“The U.S. offshore wind market became a national industry in 2021,” says Liz Burdock, CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “States on three coasts now have active wind programs or interests, suppliers are located in more than 30 states, and nearly $7 billion has been invested in the U.S. offshore wind market to-date, over $2 billion alone in 2021.”

Insights include U.S. offshore wind investments to-date, the number of GWs of offshore wind capacity under development, supply chain metrics (including development by region and business sector), state capacity procurements in 2021, and an overview of updated state offshore wind deployment targets. The report also analyzes where we are one year after the Biden administration’s established the first national offshore wind goal of deploying 30 GW by 2030. Additionally, it examines U.S. offshore wind industry developments by regions, states, and crucial sector developments as well as forecasts key 2022 developments.

“Critical industry benchmarks were achievable because of the Biden administration’s whole-of-government approach that saw collaboration between the Departments of Interior, Energy, Commerce, Transportation and others,” adds Burdock. “However, the U.S. must not let up its pace because global competition in offshore wind is fierce and intensifying. The U.S. market needs more businesses that can expand and adapt their current capabilities – the good news is, 2021 proved there’s a lot of opportunity for growth within offshore wind.”