Offshore Wind Madness: Eolos, ZX Lidars Record Intense Weather

Eolos Floating Lidar Solutions, a provider of metocean data for the offshore wind industry, has released details of extreme conditions passing by Jindo, on the southern coast of South Korea, during typhoon Hinnamnor on Aug. 30, 2022.

The deployed floating lidar EOLOS buoys recorded wind gusts at sea level of more than 75 mph and maximum wave heights of over 30 feet, and both the buoy and ZX Lidars’ 300M wind lidar maintained 100% data availability throughout the storms, the companies say.

While the full energy of the typhoon took place during night hours, the daylight video images that each EOLOS FLS200 buoy captures provide an insight into the conditions witnessed during the day.

Typhoon Hinnamnor was the first Category 5 storm in 2022, with winds as high as 161 mph. The EOLOS FLS200 was deployed in support of offshore wind developments in the region. The buoy had been purposely designed exclusively for the needs of the offshore wind industry, ensuring proper dynamics for wind measurements up to 1,000 feet above sea level even in the most challenging conditions, such as these.