Offshore Wind Energy Conference Brings Industry Leaders Together

North America’s largest offshore wind energy conference concluded this week, bringing together over 1,000 leaders representing more than 600 global companies at the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF). The Business Network for Offshore Wind’s annual conference, held this year in Richmond, Va., included important industry announcements as well as state, federal and industry leaders.

The event unofficially kicked-off Monday with tours of Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project and the Portsmouth Marine Terminal. During the three-day event in Richmond, attendees heard messages from senators; the governors of Virginia and North Carolina; federal government leaders from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Department of Interior and Department of Energy; Secretary Granholm; state leaders from Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and North Carolina; as well as company leaders from Vineyard Wind, Dominion Energy and Vestas, who provided insights on time-sensitive developments, projects and policies affecting the offshore wind industry.

“This past year has been monumental for the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Liz Burdock, president and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “Steady progress in state capitals and board rooms and significant federal actions laid the groundwork for the flurry of activity we’ve seen at IPF. Over the past week, attendees have actively collaborated to grow the industry and tackle supply chain challenges. The relationships created at IPF will lead to new business ventures and partnerships that will grow the U.S. supply chain.”

More than 130 exhibitors engaged with attendees, bringing their companies latest products, developments and offshore wind solutions. Attendees also interacted with more than 75 field-expert speakers on pressing issues, ranging from U.S. opportunities in floating offshore wind, stake holder engagement, work force development and diversity and inclusion, regulation in the era of climate change. High-level, special guests briefed attendees on industry topics and announced important news, including a deal between Dominion Energy and the Port of Virginia to create 72-acre area for assembling wind turbine foundations and the first-ever American-made offshore wind substation for the South Fork Wind Project, a partnership between Ørsted, Eversource and Kiewit.

“I’ve been heartened to see old partnerships renewed, new relationships forged and deals struck that will directly expand the U.S. offshore wind industry’s capacity,” adds Burdock. “We saw important developments at IPF, including business-to-business MOUs signed and important industry supply chain developments given the greenlight. These new capabilities will lead to regional business growth and export opportunities for American companies.”

Image credit: The Business Network for Offshore Wind