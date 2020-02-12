Offshore Wind Conference Adds a National Job Fair to Itinerary

The International Partnering Forum, taking place in Rhode Island April 21-24, 2020, says it will launch a national offshore industry job fair and workforce development summit.

The Business Network for Offshore Wind, a non-profit advocate for U.S. offshore wind, will host its seventh annual International Partnership Forum (IPF) in Providence.

The Offshore Wind Workforce Development and Education Summit, an invitation-only event, will bring together educators, stakeholders and industry leaders to address current training programs, identify industry employment needs, review required skill sets, and determine how organizations can fulfill these near-term needs.

CareerMatch will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, and the Workforce Summit will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – both at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

“The U.S. offshore wind industry has reached the stage that, in order to successfully develop and meet new project demands, will require an available and qualified workforce,” says Liz Burdock, CEO and president of the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

“This first-ever national job fair will allow top-tier supply chain companies to connect with skilled individuals to discuss projects that are going on as they speak,” she adds.

The IPF is on track to draw over 2,500 industry professionals representing over 575 companies, all focused on sharing valuable insights on how to move the emerging U.S. offshore wind industry forward.

The full conference schedule may be seen online here. More details, including special guest speakers, will be announced soon.