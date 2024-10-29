Offshore Renewables Supply Chain Accelerator Program Opens

The U.K.’s supply chain mentoring program, delivering business support for companies in the offshore renewables energy sector, is now open to North East Scotland-based companies.

This is the fifth Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) program to be run in the region by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, on this occasion with £150,000 in funding support from the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ). Ten established companies based in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray will be selected to take part. The average program spans 18 months, and applications will remain open until November 26.

F4OR is a part of ETZ’s two-phase support initiative alongside a challenge fund that will deliver capital investment grants to help North East Scotland energy supply chain companies achieve their low carbon business ambitions. ETZ has previously supported the second, third and fourth rounds of F4OR delivered to companies based in the region.





Participating companies undergo an evaluation process comprising health and safety standards, environmental sustainability practices, project management capabilities and financial stability, as well as their applicability to the renewable energy market.

“Companies in the North East with skills and expertise gained servicing the oil and gas sector are ideally suited to make the transition to the growing offshore wind sector, and we would encourage companies with that pedigree to apply for this latest F4OR program,” says Davood Sabaei, F4OR program manager at ORE Catapult.