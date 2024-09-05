OEG Renewables Adds Additional Vessel for Offshore Wind Projects

OEG Renewables has completed construction and sea trials for Furioso, the newest multi-purpose crew transfer vessel (CTV) to enter its global fleet.

The vessel has been awarded its first charter, supporting O&M activities on offshore wind farms in Germany over five years.

Furioso, designed and built in the U.K., is the first Brevity Class CTV to enter the market, says the company. It was designed by Chartwell Marine and built and commissioned by OEG Renewables.





“We are delighted to be adding this highly versatile first of the new Brevity class vessel to the OEG Renewables fleet,” says OEG Renewables’ Mike James. “Our modern fleet expands OEG Renewables capabilities, integrating with the group’s other service lines to provide an unrivaled suite of services and products to meet our clients’ objectives.”

OEG Renewables currently owns and operates 15 CTV offshore vessels that operate in the U.K., Europe and Taiwan.