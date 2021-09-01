ODE, DongYang Engineering Sign Collaborative Agreement for Wind Projects

DORIS Group’s ODE, an international renewables engineering and project management company, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Korean engineering company DongYang Engineering (DYE) to pursue offshore wind and other prospects across Korea and the global market.

ODE has extensive experience in offshore wind and has participated in projects across the Asian Pacific region, Europe and the U.S. Throughout this contract, ODE and DYE will collaborate across business development activities and the execution of engineering services including the joint development of an offshore substation design specifically targeted to Korean offshore wind farms. Both parties have a broad range of capabilities in the energy industry, from FEED and detailed design to procurement and construction.

Established a decade ago, DYE offers local, in-depth insight into the Korean energy market. ODE brings a 20-year track record in offshore wind to the partnership, having worked on major international projects for global clients in Korea and the APAC region. “This is a significant step in ODE’s development in Korea,” comments Jinho Paik, ODE’s Korea country manager.