Ocean Winds, Shell Win Award for Mayflower Wind Joint Venture in Massachusetts

Mayflower Wind, the offshore wind project developer in a joint venture (50:50) between Shell New Energies and Ocean Winds, was awarded a 400 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and its three biggest utilities as part of Massachusetts’ 83C III offshore wind energy procurement. Combined with its 804 MW PPA from 83C II, Mayflower Wind will now provide more than 1,200 MW of clean energy to electricity customers throughout Massachusetts and represents a first phase of its federal lease area.

“This decision is the result of the extraordinary collaboration between our team and the many communities and stakeholders we have worked with over the past several months,” says Michael Brown, CEO of Mayflower Wind. “It also reaffirms the quality and competitiveness of our bid as well as the expertise our team and sponsors bring to the offshore wind industry.”

Mayflower Wind will install wind turbines in federal waters 20 miles south of Nantucket in the Atlantic Ocean and connect them at Brayton Point, home of a formal coal fired power plant. When fully operational, the project will produce enough electricity to power 800,000 homes annually, create 14,000 jobs, result in economic development, and eliminate up to 4 million metric tons of greenhouse gases each year. Therefore, Mayflower Wind will help Massachusetts’ reach its clean energy goals to achieve net zero emissions in 2050.

“We celebrate an important milestone in making offshore wind a reality, providing clean reliable energy to the people of Massachusetts and bringing tangible economic development benefit to the South Coast,” states Grzegorz Gorski, COO of Ocean Winds. “Ocean Winds is proud to contribute to the critical effort of building a clean, sustainable, and prosperous future for the United States, starting with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Mayflower Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds, is developing an offshore wind lease area with the potential to supply over 2,000 MW of low-cost clean energy to electricity customers in New England.

Oceans Wind (OW), headquartered in Madrid and currently present in eight countries, is a 50-50 offshore wind joint venture, owned and created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. The two companies are combining their offshore wind assets and project pipeline in OW, starting with a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 4 GW under development, with the target of reaching 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation or under construction and 5 to 10 GW in the advanced development stages by 2025.