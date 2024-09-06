Ocean Winds Selected for SouthCoast Wind Project

Ocean Winds, a joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has been selected to negotiate contracts to provide 1,087 MW of offshore wind power to Massachusetts and 200 MW to Rhode Island for its SouthCoast Wind project.

The project aims to deliver energy to the region’s electric grid by 2030.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for New England’s energy future, one where offshore wind will help meet Massachusetts’ and Rhode Island’s ambitious climate goals and the increasing demand for electricity,” says Craig Windram, CEO for Ocean Winds. “It is also an important milestone for Ocean Winds as we continue to strengthen our activities in the United States.”





SouthCoast Wind is now set to negotiate contracts with Massachusetts’ and Rhode Island’s electric utilities. Project construction, which is expected next year, will commence once it has received all federal, state and local permits, and pending final investment decision.

SouthCoast Wind plans to marshal its turbines at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal, have its operations and maintenance port at Foss Terminal in New Bedford and open a crew transfer and administrative hub in Rhode Island.