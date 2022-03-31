Ocean Winds Places V164 Turbine Purchase for Floating Wind Project

Ocean Winds, the international offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE, has placed a 30 MW order with Vestas for the Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) offshore wind park, a floating pilot project it holds in partnership with the Banque des Territoires.

The contract includes the supply, transport, installation, supervision and commissioning of three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines. These will be installed on floating foundations in Port-la-Nouvelle and towed to their final location over 16 km off the coast of the Leucate-Le Barcarès area in the Mediterranean Sea in water depths of 65 to 80 meters.

“We are very proud of this important partnership with Vestas that puts the EFGL project on the right track to starting construction only a few weeks after reaching our final investment decision (FID),” says Grzegorz Gorski, COO of Ocean Winds. “On the eve of new floating tenders in France, the EFGL project represents both the technological and the environmental concretization of what floating wind sector is now capable of, proving it is more than ready for commercial scale”.

The project also includes an Active Output Management (AOM 5000) agreement, for the maintenance and service of the wind park over the next 18 years.

“We are proud to partner with Ocean Winds for the first time in France and for their first floating project, taking a step forward in the development of floating wind in the industry,” states Benoît Gilbert, senior director of offshore for Vestas Mediterranean. “This order showcases our commitment to the French offshore wind ambition, which aims to achieve 40 GW of capacity installed by 2050. To that end, we will continue providing leading technology like our V164-10.0 MW turbine, which has demonstrated unparalleled competitiveness when it comes to reducing the levelized cost of energy of a floating wind project.”