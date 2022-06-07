Ocean Winds Orders Offshore Substation Foundation, Pile Components from Navantia

Ocean Winds, a Spanish company dedicated to offshore wind energy created by EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE, has signed a capacity reservation agreement with Navantia to build two jacket-type foundations and associated piles for the substations of two offshore wind farms in France with a generation capacity of 496 MW each.

The reservation agreement is a step prior to the formalization of the contract. The jackets will be built at the Navantia shipyard in Puerto Real (Cádiz). The initial engineering work has already begun with the construction of the jackets beginning in early 2023. Both structures will be delivered in 2024 and 2025.

“The exponential growth forecast for offshore wind power is undoubtedly an opportunity for Navantia, as it is for Spain and Europe,” states Ricardo Domínguez, president of Navantia. “We want to join forces in favor of a sector that will generate sustainable growth and innovation and will contribute to creating wealth and qualified employment.”

This agreement strengthens the collaboration between the multinational group OW and the Spanish public company, which has already manufactured 20 jacket-type structures for EDPR for the Moray West wind farm and a floating structure for its Windfloat Atlantic floating wind farm in Portugal, the latter together with its partner Windar.

“The collaboration with Ocean Winds consolidates our position as a global supplier and reliable industrial partner of several of the main international energy groups,” comments Javier Herrador, director of Navantia Seenergies. “Our commitment to green energy, and in particular to offshore wind power, is going to boost our business and add value to our partners.”