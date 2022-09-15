Developer Moves Forward with NY Offshore Wind Plans

Ocean Winds East LLC (OW East) has officially named its planned offshore wind power project in the New York Bight: Bluepoint Wind.

The project will be located 38 nautical miles off the coast of New York and 53 nautical miles off the coast of New Jersey and will be able to generate up to 1.7 GW of energy. The project will help nearby states achieve important greenhouse gas reduction goals and offshore wind targets, including New York’s goal of developing 9,000 MW of offshore wind energy by 2035 and New Jersey’s goal of developing 7,500 MW of offshore wind energy by 2035.

Bluepoint Wind is a partnership between Ocean Winds, an international offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE (50:50), and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager.

As part of the ramping up of planning and permitting efforts, Bluepoint Wind will begin conducting a stakeholder and public engagement process, which will emphasize Bluepoint Wind’s commitment to responsible development, environmental protection, safety, social equity, economic development and building long-term relationships with neighboring communities.

“Bluepoint wind looks forward to the opportunity to help New York and New Jersey achieve their ambitious renewable energy goals,” says John Dempsey, CEO of Bluepoint Wind. “Since February, we have focused on a strategy that will help us create not only a safe and innovative renewable energy project for the region, but also deliver long-lasting value for neighboring communities and stakeholders. This includes prioritizing investment in historically disadvantaged communities, environmental protection, and workforce development.”

“Billion Oyster Project is excited to partner with Bluepoint Wind, which is aligned with our mission of securing a healthy, biodiverse New York harbor,” states Pete Malinowski, co-founder and executive director of the Billion Oyster Project. “Bluepoint Wind’s unique approach to responsible development of their offshore wind farm directly reflects our belief that if we are to continue living, working, teaching and learning on this planet, we must build alliances and partnerships to fundamentally change how we interact with nature.”

The name Bluepoint Wind pays homage to the history of oysters in the coastal regions of New York and New Jersey, where oysters were once a cornerstone of local ecosystems and culture. Regional oyster populations all but disappeared in the 20th century due to the effects of pollution and overharvesting, however community groups have recently reintroduced oysters to the region through careful habitat restoration and population management. Now, as in the past, oysters are benefiting the communities of New York and New Jersey by purifying the water in coastal areas and protecting communities from erosion and extreme weather events.