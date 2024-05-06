Ocean Winds France Offshore Substation Ready for Installation

The offshore substation for France’s Eoliennes en Mer Iles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier wind farm project developed by Ocean Winds, an ENGIE and EDPR joint-venture, is ready to be installed at sea.



This nerve center for the project weighs approximately 2,500 tons and measures 39 meters long. It was created by Atlantique Offshore Energy, the Chantiers de l’Atlantique business unit dedicated to marine renewable energy.



The substation will leave Saint-Nazaire next month to be installed off the islands of Yeu and Noirmoutier, on the offshore site of the wind farm.



The wind farm, developed by Ocean Winds along with its subsidiary Eoliennes en Mer Iles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier, began its offshore installation phase last summer. It is made up of 61 8 MW wind turbines, for a total installed capacity of 488 MW. It is scheduled to be commissioned next year.



“This substation topside, built in 24 months, once again demonstrates Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s ability to successfully carry out turnkey projects for the construction and installation of offshore electrical substations,” says Frédéric Grizaud, director of Atlantique Offshore Energy.

“We thank all our workers and co-makers which work with passion to meeting the unavoidable challenge of Europe’s energy transition.”