Ocean Winds Awarded Feasibility License for Project Off Gippsland, Australia Coast

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has been granted a feasibility license by the Australian government for a 150 sq. km area to develop a wind farm off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria.

Ocean Winds was granted the license through its bidding company, High Sea Wind. The High Sea Wind project has a possible 1.28 GW capacity.

“We are delighted to receive this new project as a sign of trust from the Australian government towards Ocean Winds’ capabilities to successfully deliver clean offshore wind energy,” says Bautista Rodriguez, CEO for Ocean Winds.





“We have a proven track record of turning offshore wind into a reality in new markets; mainly thanks to our focus on developing local supply chains, maintaining technical, environmental and social best practices.”



