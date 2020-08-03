NYSERDA to Host Webinar on New York’s Offshore Development

NYSERDA will be hosting a public webinar to provide the latest updates on the development of offshore wind in New York state.

The webinar will cover Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s recent announcement of the largest combined solicitations for renewable energy ever issued in the U.S. to combat climate change.

The solicitations include up to 2,500 MW of offshore wind with a complementary multi-port infrastructure investment that will bring New York’s total commitment to more than $400 million in public and private dollars for port infrastructure since last year.

NYSERDA’s webinar will also include updates on the Clean Energy Standard White Paper – published in June – that advances the framework to implement the state’s climate law and decarbonize its power sector, including a proposed procurement trajectory to develop 9,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2035.

The webinar will also offer regional and industry updates, stakeholder engagement activities, updates from the National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium and new studies and surveys.

The webinar will be held on Aug. 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EST.