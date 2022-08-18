NYSERDA Publishes Additional Requirements for 2022 Offshore Wind Solicitation

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) Offshore Wind Team has released two appendices for its third offshore wind solicitation (ORECRFP22-1).

Appendix G focuses on meshed ready technical requirements. It details the requirements for proposed projects to be Meshed Ready under ORECRFP22-1. Meshed Ready design prepares projects for potentially forming a meshed network with other projects in the future, improving reliability, providing redundancy and allowing for more flexibility for future offshore wind projects.

The second addition, Appendix J, is about the SCIP facility funding agreement, which is the form of agreement between a funding recipient and NYSERDA for a Supply Chain Investment Plan (SCIP) Facility. Investment in SCIP Facilities will support the development of a strong, local supply chain that will create jobs for New Yorkers and reinforce the state’s status as regional hub for offshore wind manufacturing.

The full scope of Appendix G and Appendix J is available here.

Also, NYSERDA’s Offshore Wind Team is hosting a proposer’s webinar on August 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET. They will address key elements from ORECRFP22-1, including eligibility criteria, submission requirements, the proposal evaluation process, and post-award contractual commitments.