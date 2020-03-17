NYSERDA Grants Awards for Utility-Scale Wind Projects

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has unveiled the details of the awards for 21 large-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects across upstate New York, totaling 1,278 MW of new renewable capacity.

These projects, which New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and other state and local agencies will ensure are sited and developed responsibly, will spur over $2.5 billion in direct, private investments toward their development, construction and operation and create over 2,000 short-term and long-term jobs.

The awards accelerate New York’s progress towards Cuomo’s Green New Deal goal to obtain 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030, as codified by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and supports the state mandate for a 100% carbon-free electricity sector by 2040.

“New York continues to be a leader in developing large-scale renewable energy projects in a way that brings significant economic benefits and jobs to the state,” says Cuomo.

“With these projects we will build on our aggressive strategy to combat climate change and lay a foundation for a more sustainable future for all New Yorkers,” he adds.

The competitively selected projects include four utility-scale wind projects comprised of three redevelopment upgrades to existing wind projects and one new large-scale wind project. All 21 projects will be required to commit to ensuring that workers associated with the construction of projects are paid a prevailing wage – a standard set by the New York State Department of Labor.

The four wind projects awarded by NYSERDA are:

Cohocton Wind Project: TerraForm Power will repower an existing wind farm, leading to an increase in new renewable capacity of 35.8 MW in the town Cohocton.

Prattsburgh Wind Farm: Terra-Gen will build a 145 MW wind farm in the towns of Avoca, Cohocton, Prattsburgh and Wheeler.

Steel Winds Wind Farm: TerraForm Power will repower an existing wind farm, leading to an increase in new renewable capacity of 4.8 MW in the city of Lackawanna.

Steel Winds Wind Farm 2: TerraForm Power will repower an existing wind farm, leading to an increase in new renewable capacity of 2.6 MW in the city of Lackawanna and the town of Hamburg.

Building on the momentum of these project awards, NYSERDA will issue the next solicitation for large-scale renewable energy under the Clean Energy Standard by Earth Day. Maintaining a predictable pace of annual solicitations for renewable energy will support continued development and investment interest in New York State, and build on the State’s status as a leading market for renewable energy development in the U.S.

To read Cuomo’s full announcement and a comprehensive list of all wind projects awarded by NYSERDA, click here.

Photo: Terra-Gen’s landing page